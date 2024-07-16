Man arrested in fatal shooting of coworker after fights in Opa-locka: Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his coworker to death in Opa-locka on Monday after physical fights between the two, according to an arrest report.

Maurice Antwan Williams, 40, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon after the shooting just after 6 a.m. at 3050 NW 129th Street.

Williams worked with the victim, Andre Lenard White, 38, at Arrow Asphalt & Engineering, according to police.

In an interview with authorities after the shooting, Williams claimed he had been preparing for the workday after returning from a leave of absence when White struck him in the back of the head.

Williams said he fell to his knees, and then White put him in a chokehold.

Maurice Antwan Williams, 40.

“Several co-workers separated [White] and [Williams], which resulted in them walking away in separate directions,” an arrest report states.

The suspect refused to say what happened next, but several coworkers said their supervisor sent White home for the day, according to authorities.

As the victim was walking to his vehicle, Williams allegedly sprinted to his car and could be seen “fumbling around in the driver section… then sprinting towards the direction of where the victim was last seen walking.”

That’s when the other workers heard a gunshot, followed by several more in quick succession, the arrest report detailed.

They then allegedly saw Williams making his way back to his car, as he said he was going to wait for police.

Authorities said surveillance video corroborated that account.

This would not have been the first fight between the two, according to the arrest report.

On July 9, "the victim and the defendant were involved in a verbal dispute which resulted in the victim poking the defendant in the forehead with his finger."

Williams then allegedly struck the victim with his hand, and the pair were separated by co-workers.

Williams "left the job site at the request of their supervisor," authorities said.