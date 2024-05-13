Man arrested in fatal shooting of Miami Beach nightclub security guard: Police

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Miami Beach nightclub over the weekend.

Dvonn Reaux, 28, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of Marley William Lester Case, Miami Beach Police officials said Monday.

Records showed Reaux was being held Monday at the Broward County Jail after his arrest by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dvonn Reaux

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Exchange South Beach at 1532 Washington Avenue, police said.

Officers responded and found Case suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was given CPR until Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived and brought him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses said there was some sort of argument before they heard the gunfire.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but said their investigation is still underway.

Exchange South Beach posted about the incident in an Instagram post.

"Our hearts are saddened by the loss of our team member Marley," the post read. "Marley was a friendly and warm hearted soul who left his mark on everyone here at Exchange. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family & they are in our prayers at this very sad time."

The post said that a memorial service/fundraiser will be held in the upcoming week.