Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale chase weeks after prison release in violent home invasion

A suspect arrested after a chase involving that ended in a PIT maneuver and rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale Monday had been released from prison just last month after serving time for a 2022 armed home invasion robbery in which the victim was stabbed and beaten with an AK-47-type weapon, records showed.

Dorshawn Tate Jr., 20, was arrested on charges including aggravated fleeing with injury or damage following Monday's chase.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident began as the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect with active warrants in the area of Arizona Avenue and Houston Street, BSO officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dorshawn Tate

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect was in a black Mercedes SUV with three other people when FHP tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit ensued and at one point, the driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught, officials said.

The three other suspects continued fleeing in the car until FHP used a PIT maneuver to stop them, which caused the vehicle to crash and roll over on Sunrise Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, officials said.

Aerial and dashcam footage released by the FHP showed the PIT maneuver used by troopers on the SUV.

RAW: Aerial footage shows the Florida Highway Patrol performing a PIT maneuver on a fleeing SUV during a pursuit in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 13, 2025.

RAW: Dashcam video shows the Florida Highway Patrol using a PIT maneuver during a chase in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 14, 2025.

The remaining three suspects were taken into custody. An arrest report said three firearms were found in the Mercedes.

Tate was booked into jail, along with 24-year-old Sherod Thomas Morley, of Fort Lauderdale, who faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft of a vehicle. Officials haven't released the identities of the other two suspects.

Tate had been arrested in connection with a Sept. 26, 2022 armed home invasion robbery in Coral Springs.

The victim told investigators he'd opened his door briefly to retrieve an Amazon package when 6 to 8 masked men wearing all black entered his home with rifles and handguns, an arrest report said.

The report said Tate hit the victim with the AK-47-style weapon and stabbed him in the back with a knife.

The suspects stole the victim's iPhone, $1,200 in cash, marijuana and nine pairs of designer shoes, including Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior, Versace, Burberry, Air Jordans, Nike, and Kappa, the court records said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dorshawn Montez Charles Tate Jr. in 2023

DNA evidence from the knife and from the AK-47 helped lead detectives to Tate, who was arrested in 2023, authorities said.

Tate was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on charges including aggravated battery in the home invasion, Florida Department of Corrections records showed.

He was released on Dec. 4, 2024, the records showed.