Man arrested in frightening armed home invasion sex battery in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man accused of breaking into a woman's Fort Lauderdale apartment and sexually battering her while armed has been arrested, police said.

Lamont Brandon Mayweather, 37, was arrested Friday on charges including two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, armed burglary of a dwelling, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Lamont Brandon Mayweather

The incident happened back on Sept. 5 at 5970 Northeast 18th Avenue.

Police said the victim was in her bedroom in her apartment when Mayweather entered through the front door.

He jumped on top of her and sexually battered her before fleeing the apartment, police said.

Police said Mayweather was identified as the suspect with the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab through a hit in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.

Mayweather was arrested by FLPD's Fugitive Unit and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Mayweather to contact Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.