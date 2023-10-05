Man arrested in girlfriend's murder over a year after her body was found in Opa-locka canal

More than a year after a woman's decomposing body was discovered floating in an Opa-locka canal, police have arrested her boyfriend in her murder.

Xavier West, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Pasco County on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 37-year-old Amanda Collins, court records showed.

A warrant had been issued for West by Miami-Dade Police in November of 2022.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Corrections Amanda Collins and Xavier West

On Wednesday, West was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed.

The body of Collins was discovered on May 5, 2022, in a canal in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Burlington Street.

Her body was decomposed with a plastic bag over her head, and she was partially nude with a white bed skirt sheet with blue sides wrapped around her, the warrant said.

The medical examiner found no indication she'd drowned but discovered she had fractured ribs and classified her death a homicide, the warrant said.

Collins' mother told investigators that Collins had been in an online relationship with West for about two years, and that West moved in with Collins and her mother at the mother's home in Port Richey in March 2022, the warrant said.

The mother said West was "extremely violent" with Collins, and during one occurrence, the mother heard her daughter screaming and found West trying to smother her against a door with a bedsheet on her face, the warrant said.

In April 2022, Collins and West moved out and she told her mom they were going to live in Opa-locka.

The mother said she last spoke with her daughter on April 30, when she learned Collins and West had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation, the warrant said.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 5/5/22, Amanda Collins was discovered deceased in the area of NW 22 Avenue & Burlington Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/yXSMR6Te7q — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 27, 2022

Surveillance video located near the canal from May 1, 2022, shows a white Toyota Corolla park on the side of the embankment before two people exit and carry the victim down to the canal then leave in the Corolla, the warrant said.

West was seen arriving back at the canal on his scooter about six minutes after the Corolla left, and was seen walking to the canal before leaving on the scooter, the warrant said.

West returned about six hours later on the scooter and was seen "observing the victim from the embankment of the canal" before leaving, the warrant said.

West's cell phone data placed him at the canal when the body was dumped, the warrant said.

Investigators found a photo from March 2022 that showed West in his bedroom with the white bed skirt sheet with blue sides that was found wrapped around Collins, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, a man who was charged with accessory after the fact in the murder said he'd seen the victim's body in a shed at West's home before it was dumped in the canal.

The Corolla was tracked down to a woman who said that man had paid her to use her car and had her drive to West's house where the man and West put an object in her trunk, the warrant said.

The woman said they drove to the canal bank where West and the man disposed of the object in the canal.

Another witness who was in the car said he heard West and the other man discuss placing bricks on the body in the canal to weigh it down, the warrant said.