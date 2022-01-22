Man Arrested in Hollywood Accused of Armed Sexual Battery

A man is behind bars after Hollywood Police say he sexually attacked two females at gunpoint. The department had been investigating the two armed sexual batteries that occurred on December 27 and January 17.

Police say both cases were similar in nature and involved the suspect holding the victims against their will.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hollywood Police officers arrested De’Arius Keitron Woods, 24, Thursday and charged him with kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual battery where the victim was 12-years-old or older and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Police say he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun in both cases.

The first victim says Woods raped her on December 27 in his car in an alley near Taft Street and Federal Highway.

Police say the victim got into Woods’ Black Infiniti after he offered to give her a ride. Inside the car, police say they negotiated sex for money, but moments later Woods allegedly pulled a gun and forced her to have sex with him.

On January 18, the second victim says Woods picked her up from Roosevelt Street and drove to a location on Lincoln Street and the 1900 block. Police say the two negotiated sex for cash during the car ride but when they parked, Woods pulled a gun and forced her to perform oral sex.

Investigators say Woods was on probation for felony manslaughter out of Georgia.

Woods was arrested Thursday, January 20 and booked without bond.