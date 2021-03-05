Man Arrested in Homestead for Stealing 83 Pieces of Mail, Drug Possession: Police

A man was arrested Friday and charged with drug possession after he was caught allegedly stealing mail out of residents' mailboxes in Homestead.

Law enforcement officers had received reports of stolen mail in a neighborhood in the Mandarin Lakes community around Southwest 143rd Court and Southwest 276th Street.

39-year-old Benjamin Brown was detained and patted down by an officer after he was spotted going from mailbox to mailbox.

In addition to 83 pieces of mail that did not belong to him, police found narcotics and a concealed weapon on his body.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was also revealed that Brown had already been on probation for robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held on $1,000 bond.