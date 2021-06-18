Man Arrested in January Triple Shooting Outside The Licking in Miami Beach

Months after three people were wounded in a shooting outside a busy Miami Beach restaurant, police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the gunfire.

Jaylen White, 22, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 31 shooting outside The Licking that left two men and a woman hospitalized and sent people nearby running for cover, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest warrant, White is accused of handing a firearm to the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Keshawn McLean, who remains at-large.

McLean had been involved in an earlier incident at the restaurant on Washington Avenue that was caught on camera, and when he tried to return that night, he was turned away by a security guard, the warrant said.

McLean then got into an argument with people who were sitting in a yellow Lamborghini SUV parked outside the restaurant, the warrant said.

After the security guard escorted McLean away from the restaurant, he heard McLean tell someone "Give me the Draco," referring to an AK-47 pistol, the warrant said.

Miami Beach Police

Moments later, the security guard said he heard multiple gunshots and took cover behind a vehicle, then started to return fire at McLean, the warrant said.

McLean got into a car and fled the scene with two other people, the warrant said.

Two men and one woman were wounded by the gunfire and taken to local hospitals.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives used surveillance footage and McLean's social media to identify White as an alleged accomplice.

Both men are aspiring rappers and members of a record company based out of New York, the warrant said.

White remained held without bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.