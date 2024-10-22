Man arrested in July shooting in North Lauderdale that killed 18-year-old

Months after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in North Lauderdale, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing.

Tyler Mobley, 23, was arrested in Sunrise Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of Bryanna Nina, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The shooting happened the night of July 15 near the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tyler Mobley

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Nina had been with one of her sisters at a friend’s house and they were outside waiting on an Uber to go home. Detectives said that's when people got out of a car and started shooting.

Nina was shot several times and died at the hospital.

Family Photo Bryanna Nina

Detectives identified Mobley as one of the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, officials said.

Mobley was booked into jail and faces several charges for probation violation.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Mobley had been given probation in January on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed firearm and burglary.

Nina's mother, Marisol Rivas, spoke with NBC6 after her daughter had been killed. She remembered her oldest child as someone who made friends with everyone.

"Very strong individual, beautiful inside and out. She was loved by too many people," Rivas said. "Outgoing, very outspoken, very strong individual, she was so sweet, she was always so helpful with everybody."

Detectives told Rivas that her daughter was not the intended target of the shooting.