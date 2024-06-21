Man arrested in killing of Coconut Grove grandfather: Police

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Coconut Grove grandfather on Wednesday, according to arrest reports.

Albert Antown Sistrunk, 38, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man identified by family as 57-year-old Christopher Jones.

According to police, the victim was riding his bike south on Douglas Road and stopped at Oak Avenue in Coconut Grove just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a white Nissan SUV coming from the opposite direction stopped at the intersection, and the suspect allegedly got out of the car.

Miami-Dade Corrections Albert Antown Sistrunk

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Sistrunk is accused of approaching the man and pistol-whipping him in between the head and shoulder.

“While the victim was struck by the firearm, the firearm was then discharged striking the victim in the left shoulder,” the arrest report said.

Sistrunk allegedly got back in the SUV and drove away.

Jones was found and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour later, police said.

Authorities said they identified the SUV using surveillance video and license plate readers, and tracked it down to a home in Homestead. There, they allegedly saw the suspect, who matched surveillance images, get into a different car with a woman, and arrested him.

“The offender’s shirt and shorts appeared to have blood stains on them” and were collected, the arrest report said.

Sistrunk appeared in bond court on Thursday for a charge of cocaine possession in a separate case. At that time, it said a murder charge against him was pending.

He is expected in court once again Friday.

Family Photo Christopher Jones

Friends of the victim said he was well known in Coconut Grove and would ride around on his bicycle.

"I just heard that he passed, that he died, that Chris died. It saddens me, you know, a young man with so much promise to die on the street corner less than a block away from where he lives, grew up and played ball in school, it's just sad, just sad," friend Theaddeus Scott said.

The victim leaves behind a son who's a police officer in Georgia and a grandson, said his sister.