Man arrested in killing of teen during OfferUp watch sale in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Months after an 18-year-old was shot to death while meeting someone in Lauderdale Lakes for an OfferUp watch sale, authorities said they've arrested a suspect in the killing.

Jamariel Johnson, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the Feb. 25 shooting of Decarlo Horton, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Horton had been found shot in the 3700 block of North Pacific Breeze Circle and was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Johnson, and determined the shooting was a result of an OfferUp meetup for the sale of a watch, BSO officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jamariel Johnson

Johnson was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.