Man Arrested in Killing of Woman at Pompano Beach Home: BSO

A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman at a Pompano Beach home where two young children were found alive, authorities said.

Philip Edwards, 31, was arrested on charges including second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responding to a call of a woman who had been shot at an apartment at 614 Gardens Drive early Monday found her body.

Deputies also found twin infant girls inside the home. They were unharmed and believed to be related to the victim.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity or said how she was killed.

The girls were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, officials said.

Edwards was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.