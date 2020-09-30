Man Arrested in Lauderhill Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman, Left 2 Kids Hospitalized: Police

Police have arrested a man who they say fled the scene of a violent rollover crash in Lauderhill that left a woman dead and three other people including two children hospitalized.

Decarius Richards, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges including child neglect, failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license, according to an arrest report.

The report said Richards was driving a green BMW that collided with a red SUV in the area of State Road 7 and 16th Street Monday morning.

The collision caused the SUV to roll over twice, killing a woman who was a passenger and leaving the driver hospitalized with serious injuries including broken ribs, spine fractures and pelvic fractures, the report said. Officials haven't released their identities.

According to the report, two young children were in the car with Richards and were picked up by another driver and eventually taken to a local hospital. One child had minor injuries but the other had a broken nose and injured leg, the report said.

Richards left the scene on foot and later told investigators that he panicked, the report said.

Richards was booked into the Broward County jail where he remained held on $300,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.