Man arrested in Lauderhill parking lot shooting that injured 9-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in the parking lot of a Lauderhill shopping plaza that left a 9-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet hospitalized, police said.

Jeremy Lockhart, 53, is facing a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the Monday morning shooting, Lauderhill Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jeremy Lockhart

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. at the parking lot in the 1500 block of North State Road 7.

According to police, there was some sort of altercation that led to multiple people shooting.

A shopper told NBC6 she heard two people fighting over a parking space when someone took out a gun and started shooting, hitting the child.

The 9-year-old boy, whose family wasn't involved in the altercation, was hit in his ankle by a stray bullet, police said.

The boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and released later Monday.

“Ran back in, I left the buggy there and grabbed my son and as I’m grabbing him, he says, 'Ma, I’ve been shot in my ankle,'" mother Taraneisha Jackson told NBC6. "I’m just devastated."

Investigators believe three vehicles were involved, including a white Toyota Prius, a white Chevrolet SUV, and a black Chevrolet SUV.

The woman who was driving the black Chevrolet returned to the scene and was cooperating with detectives.

Lockhart was identified as the driver of the white Chevrolet SUV, police said.

Lockhart, who is also facing a parole violation charge, was booked into a Broward County jail where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed.

Florida Department of Corrections records showed Lockhart was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a 1994 homicide case. He was released on May 4, 2023.

Officials said detectives are still trying to find the occupant of the Prius and trying to determine how many people involved discharged a firearm which resulted in the child being hit.