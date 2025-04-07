Miami-Dade County

Man arrested in Louisiana after fatally shooting sister at SW Miami-Dade home: Sheriff

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested in Louisiana after authorities said he fatally shot his sister at a home in southwest Miami-Dade last week.

Pedro Pablo Linares, 57, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of 60-year-old Beatriz Linares-Calamita, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue in the Fontainebleau neighborhood.

Investigators believe Linares arrived at the home and shot Linares-Calamita without provocation.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linares fled before deputies arrived but was arrested in Louisiana, officials said.

Pedro Pablo Linares
Lafayette Parish Jail
Pedro Pablo Linares

He's expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face the murder charge.

