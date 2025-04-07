Man arrested in Louisiana after fatally shooting sister at SW Miami-Dade home: Sheriff

A man was arrested in Louisiana after authorities said he fatally shot his sister at a home in southwest Miami-Dade last week.

Pedro Pablo Linares, 57, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of 60-year-old Beatriz Linares-Calamita, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue in the Fontainebleau neighborhood.

Investigators believe Linares arrived at the home and shot Linares-Calamita without provocation.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linares fled before deputies arrived but was arrested in Louisiana, officials said.

He's expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face the murder charge.