Man arrested in Miami Beach accused of forcing women into prostitution and drug dealing

A man was arrested in Miami Beach after he allegedly forced women into prostitution and drug dealing, police said.

Omar Bey, 32, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including human trafficking, forcing or compelling prostitution, and drug possession, records showed.

According to an arrest report, police became aware of Bey last month after arresting a woman accused of trying to sell drugs and sex to an undercover detective.

Miami-Dade Corrections Omar Bey

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Sunday, police responded to a stabbing call and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries.

The woman said she'd arrived a week earlier from New Orleans and met Bey, who started to prostitute her out for money and had her sell drugs, the report said.

She told investigators Bey travels between Chicago and Miami, sells drugs on Ocean Drive and has numerous other girls working for him, the report said.

Bey was found hiding under a black tarp on Pennsylvania Avenue and taken into custody, the report said.

Officers discovered he had a fugitive warrant out of Palm Beach for grand theft and fraud, the report said.

Bey was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.