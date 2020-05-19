Miami-Dade

Man Arrested in Miami-Dade for Allegedly Forcing Woman Into Human Trafficking

The arrest was made as part of the combined efforts of Miami-Dade’s State Attorney’s Office as well as police departments from the cities of Miami Springs, Miami Gardens and Aventura

Miami-Dade Police Department

Police arrested a South Florida man they say allegedly forced a young woman into prostitution and sex trafficking across the area.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Gregory Sutton and charged him with several counts, including hunman trafficking along with possession of several narcotics including cocaine. He is awaiting his first court appearance.

Sutton was allegedly forcing the 21-year-old woman into prostitution across the area. Officials did not release the victim’s identity or her condition at this time.

“Human trafficking is always a very ugly crime. The traffickers, wanting those dollars, are continuously looking for young victims because that’s where they feel the money is,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Fortunately, the Miami-Dade law enforcement community is united together to fight such predators.”

The arrest was made as part of the combined efforts of Miami-Dade’s State Attorney’s Office as well as police departments from the cities of Miami Springs, Miami Gardens and Aventura.

