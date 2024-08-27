Man arrested in murder of elderly Fort Lauderdale couple back in March

Months after an elderly couple was found brutally murdered in their Fort Lauderdale home, police have arrested the man who they believe is responsible.

Maurice Newson, 30, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a firearm in the deaths of Major and Claudette Melvin, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Booking photo of Maurice Newson

The husband and wife, who were 89 and 85 years old, were found shot to death inside their home in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace back on March 22.

Their vehicle, a 2014 red Ford Fusion, was missing but was later found in a tow yard.

Newson was arrested on May 23 after it was determined he'd stolen and sold the car to the two yard, police said.

Newson was known to the family, having dated one of the couple’s granddaughters, family members said.

Police continued to investigate the murders and have now arrested Newson in the killings.

Newson was found and arrested on Tuesday.

Police said they're still investigating the killings and working to determine if any other suspects were involved in the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-4007.