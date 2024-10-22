Man arrested in Pompano Beach hit-and-run that killed pedestrian: BSO

A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach last week that left a pedestrian dead, authorities said.

Willian Eduardo Beltran Velasquez, 31, is facing multiple charges in the Oct. 13 crash that killed 43-year-old Don Larkin, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Officials said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. about a person lying in the roadway near the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway, near Northeast 17th Court.

Larkin was found lying on the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found car parts at the scene that indicated a Nissan Rogue had been involved and had front end damage.

A Nissan Rogue was found in Coral Springs on Sunday that had damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian, officials said.

Detectives found the car's owner, Velasquez, who was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Velazquez was booked into jail and was being held on an immigration hold, records showed.

Larkin's heartbroken mother, Annie Larkin, spoke with NBC6 last week.

“They left him laying there like that, didn’t stop to see what had happened," Annie Larkin said. "It’s rough, all I can say."

She added that her son was the father of five children.

"He was a pretty good person, nice. He did no harm to nobody, he just wanted to do what he wanted to do," she said.