Broward County

Man arrested in sexual assault of 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

John Isom, 50, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older, false imprisonment, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes last week, authorities said.

John Isom, 50, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older, false imprisonment, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
John Isom
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
John Isom

BSO officials said they received a call about a sexual assault just before 4:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Deputies responded and found the victim, who said an unknown man threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Two people heard the woman yelling for help and ran to investigate, and told investigators they found the man on top of the woman.

The suspect fled the area but not before he was caught on surveillance, officials said.

Authorities are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes early Friday.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Authorities released surveillance images of a man who they said sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes early Friday.

Isom was identified as the suspect and was arrested by BSO Special Victims Unit investigators on Sunday in Plantation, officials said.

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fort Lauderdale 27 mins ago

Police ID man and woman dead after murder-suicide shooting at Fort Lauderdale home

Isom was booked into jail where he was being held on $700,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderdale Lakes
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us