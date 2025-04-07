Man arrested in sexual assault of 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A man has been arrested in the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes last week, authorities said.

John Isom, 50, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older, false imprisonment, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

BSO officials said they received a call about a sexual assault just before 4:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

Deputies responded and found the victim, who said an unknown man threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Two people heard the woman yelling for help and ran to investigate, and told investigators they found the man on top of the woman.

The suspect fled the area but not before he was caught on surveillance, officials said.

Isom was identified as the suspect and was arrested by BSO Special Victims Unit investigators on Sunday in Plantation, officials said.

Isom was booked into jail where he was being held on $700,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.