Man arrested in shooting death of homeless man in Hialeah

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting of a homeless man in Hialeah.

According to detectives, Mohammed Rajaie Ali was taken into custody on Friday, with the assistance of the Miramar Police Department.

Ali is the man seen on surveillance video, a week ago, getting out of his car in the area of Palm Avenue and East 12th Street, police said. That's allegedly where Ali shot the homeless man as he slept on the ground outside a jewelry store, Joyeria Royal.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma in critical condition, but died Thursday.

Surveillance video provided to NBC6 from the Palm Avenue apartments next door shows the suspected shooter walking out of a car parked at the apartment complex to the plaza. About 15 seconds later, a gunshot sounds.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a shooting at a Hialeah shopping plaza Friday morning.

The suspected shooter then runs back to the car, gets something out of it and runs back to the plaza. Around 20 seconds later, he runs back into his car and drives away.

The owner of Joyeria Royal said his surveillance camera caught the entire incident up close. He said the victim is a homeless man who typically sits in front of the establishment, and the shooter is someone who lives nearby.

Another local store owner also recognized the victim, saying he is unhoused and frequents the area.

Police have not confirmed those details.

Judy Rodriguez said she stumbled upon the victim and ran down the street to call 911.

“I was walking this way, and I see the guy on the floor,” Rodriguez said. “I see the bleeding so I didn’t get close to it, and I call 911.”

She said she ran to the gas station and asked for a phone, since she didn't have hers.

"I was scared," she said. "There was people passing by and nobody helped."