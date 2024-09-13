Man arrested in 10 Brickell burglaries over 3 days checked for unlocked doors: Police

A suspected serial burglar was arrested after he allegedly robbed 10 apartments in Brickell, and once convinced a victim to let him try his gold chain before he took off with it, authorities said.

Eric Gerod Robinson, 24, is facing charges of burglary to an occupied dwelling, third-degree grand theft and petty theft for robberies that took place between Sept. 9-11 at the Axis apartment building at 79 SW 12th Avenue and one earlier incident.

He was in bond court on Thursday.

“In just three days he committed between 10 and 12 home robberies and in the majority of these houses or apartments, there were people inside when he would come in,” City of Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

He described it as a crime of opportunity, saying Robinson turned door handles, checking for those left unlocked. Once inside, he allegedly would take the easiest thing to swipe, almost always a purse.

Eric Gerod Robinson, 24

“In this case, thank God he didn’t confront anyone inside the apartment, but let’s suppose someone sees him coming inside,” Vega said. “It could’ve been something more serious.”

But Robinson’s crimes allegedly began in May, when he met a victim on the building elevator.

According to the arrest report, Robinson and the victim, a man, started talking, and he agreed to show Robinson his rental car and “even took the defendant for a drive.”

After that, Robinson allegedly asked the man if he could see his gold chain with a gold pendant worth about $1,500. The man agreed, but when he gave Robinson the necklace, the suspect allegedly took off.

The victim in that case picked Robinson out of a photo line-up while police investigated the burglaries in September, according to an arrest report. He did not get his gold chain back.

Robinson was ordered held on $30,000 bond and house arrest.