Man arrested in string of pricey burglaries in Doral

A man could spend life behind bars after being accused in a series of pricey burglaries last month. Police say he was already out of jail on bond with a GPS monitor – a GPS that allegedly placed him at each scene.

Not only do police have that GPS data, but they also say they have a confession and video of some of the burglaries.

One video from Aug. 27 shows three men dressed in all black and face coverings go up to a Doral business with sledgehammers and trying to smash through the front window.

Another camera captured the sound of the men trying to break into Dolphin Wireless. When the burglars realized there was metal fencing, they booked it in a getaway car.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police said among the burglars was Arturo Hernandez, who is also accused of breaking into two other businesses and stealing a white van on Aug. 29, which was also caught on video.

The van’s owner says he got it back but that the burglars took more than $7,000 in work tools.

The 36-year-old is also accused of breaking into another business called Trendy Jendy and stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. Days later, he also allegedly broke into this building to break into other units.

“They broke into one store and entered the V-Tech Business and stole a million dollars worth of Apple Macbook and multiple Apple phones," Judge Mindy Glazer read from the arrest form in bond court.

Police said they were able to track the suspects’ vehicles using a stolen registration from another van as it traveled through the city of Doral.