Man Arrested in Super Bowl Human Trafficking Case in Miami-Dade

A man accused of human trafficking during this year's Super Bowl in Miami has been arrested months later.

Anthony Carter, 28, appeared bond court Thursday morning after his arrest Wednesday on charges of human trafficking of a minor during SuperBowl weekend.

In February, a judge had signed a warrant for Carter's arrest. Prosecutors said the victim is a 17-year-old female from Georgia.

"The minor victim had a hotel rented out and the ads were directing and posted in order for her to prostitute herself," a prosecutor said in bond court Thursday.

Detectives said Carter took the victim to the Lowe's hotel in Miami Beach to meet up with her so-called date. Then when Carter came back to pick her up, police officers tried making a traffic stop but he allegedly drove off.

He later threw himself from the car as police officers were in pursuit, investigators said.

The car was identified as a black Toyota Corolla with Texas license plates. Detectives said they found a Georgia ID card belonging to Carter inside the car when they executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

The arrest comes after a campaign was launched during this year's Super Bowl weekend against human trafficking by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and local law enforcement.

Carter was ordered held in jail without bond pending his trial.