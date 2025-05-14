Man arrested in undercover child porn bust at Brickell apartment: Police

A man was arrested during an undercover child pornography bust at a Brickell apartment building Wednesday morning, police said.

Members of the Miami Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit made the arrest at the Camden Brickell building on Southwest 10th Street.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 30s named Brandon Cotton, was arrested after an investigation that began with a tip this past October.

"We spoke to the person of interest, he gave us a full confession into how he was obtaining all the child sexual abuse material and how he would store it into a storage drive," one detective said.

The detective also spoke about what they found.

"Numerous videos of kids as young as one month, two months old, being sexually abused, between one month to like three years old," he said.

Undercover agents said they removed multiple MacBooks and hard drives, along with the man's cellphone for forensic investigators to examine.

Police said they're filing 15 counts of possession of child pornography but that could change depending on what the investigation reveals.