Miami-Dade County

Man arrested in undercover teen sex trafficking bust in Miami-Dade

Michael Ganesh Singh, 19, of West Park, was arrested Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and traveling to meet a minor, records showed.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man was arrested in an undercover teen sex trafficking bust, authorities said.

Michael Ganesh Singh, 19, of West Park, was arrested Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and traveling to meet a minor, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Michael Ganesh Singh
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Michael Ganesh Singh

The arrest was part of an operation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force, Sunny Isles Beach Police and Homeland Security in which undercover officers posted an online ad on a website used for commercial sex advertisements.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to an arrest report, Singh contacted the number on the ad and the undercover officers told him a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were available for sex.

Singh agreed to 15 minutes of sex with the 14-year-old in exchange for $150, the report said.

He arrived at a hotel for the encounter and handed over $200 while asking for 30 minutes of sex with the teen, the report said.

Local

6 to Know 13 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Hurricanes 49 mins ago

Wisconsin sues Miami, alleging tampering to land football player

Singh was taken into custody and booked into jail, the report said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us