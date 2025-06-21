Man arrested in undercover teen sex trafficking bust in Miami-Dade

A South Florida man was arrested in an undercover teen sex trafficking bust, authorities said.

Michael Ganesh Singh, 19, of West Park, was arrested Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and traveling to meet a minor, records showed.

The arrest was part of an operation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force, Sunny Isles Beach Police and Homeland Security in which undercover officers posted an online ad on a website used for commercial sex advertisements.

According to an arrest report, Singh contacted the number on the ad and the undercover officers told him a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were available for sex.

Singh agreed to 15 minutes of sex with the 14-year-old in exchange for $150, the report said.

He arrived at a hotel for the encounter and handed over $200 while asking for 30 minutes of sex with the teen, the report said.

Singh was taken into custody and booked into jail, the report said.