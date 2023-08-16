Man arrested in violent February crash in Tamarac that killed 2 women

Months after a violent rollover crash in Tamarac claimed the lives of two women, one of the drivers involved has been arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.

Frantz Laine, 20, was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, multiple counts of reckless driving along with one count each of possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Frantz Laine

The charges stem from a Feb. 13 crash that happened near the 7400 block of West McNab Road.

Officials said the driver of a 2019 Hyundai was attempting to turn left into a shopping plaza when there was a violent collision with a 2014 Lexus IS250 driven by Laine.

The Hyundai was struck with such force that the engine was detached from the vehicle before it flipped over and came to a final rest on the driver’s side, authorities said.

At least one person was ejected from the Hyundai when the vehicle flipped over.

The Lexus ended up going off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, several bushes, a large plaza sign and rolled on top of an unoccupied parked car before coming to a final rest in a parking lot, officials said.

After being struck, a piece of debris from the large plaza sign pierced an unoccupied parked car.

Five people were hospitalized, including Laine and his passenger, and three people who were in the Hyundai including the woman who was driving, a woman who was a passenger, and a young boy who was alo a passenger.

The woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, and the woman who'd been driving died from her injuries a week later, officials said.

Their names haven't been released.

Laine was arrested Monday and being held on $235,000 bond Wednesday, Broward jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.