Man Arrested in West Park Shooting That Killed 3 Including Local Rapper, Teen

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in West Park in September that left three dead including a teen and a local rapper.

Jamaine Hunt, 18, was arrested in Miami on Dec. 2 and faces two counts of felony murder in the third degree and principal in the first degree, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 12 near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said two men and a teen were killed in the gunfire.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims but friends and relatives identified one of the men as Jerome Holmes, a local rapper who went by the name BluHunned.

Officials haven't released a possible motive for the shooting but said it remains under investigation.

Hunt was in federal custody on unrelated charges, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.