Broward County

Man Arrested in West Park Shooting That Killed 3 Including Local Rapper, Teen

Jamaine Hunt, 18, was arrested in Miami on Dec. 2 and faces two counts of felony murder in the third degree and principal in the first degree, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in West Park in September that left three dead including a teen and a local rapper.

Jamaine Hunt, 18, was arrested in Miami on Dec. 2 and faces two counts of felony murder in the third degree and principal in the first degree, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 12 near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said two men and a teen were killed in the gunfire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims but friends and relatives identified one of the men as Jerome Holmes, a local rapper who went by the name BluHunned.

Courtesy
Jerome Holmes, also known as BluHunned

Officials haven't released a possible motive for the shooting but said it remains under investigation.

Local

Miami 3 hours ago

Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse

Miami Beach 6 hours ago

Family Desperate for Answers After Woman's Body Found in Miami Beach Hotel Room

Hunt was in federal custody on unrelated charges, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWest Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us