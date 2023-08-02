Man arrested in woman's murder in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood over the weekend.

Michael Williams, 46, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault or battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an arrest report said.

Officers were called to the area of Northwest 14th Ave and 58th Terrace around midnight on Sunday and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head in the front yard of a home, Miami Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Michael Williams

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Destiny Gladys Melgar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, a witness said Melgar had been sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Tacoma and had been involved in a verbal altercation.

During the altercation, the witness said Williams approached Melgar and hit her in the face through an open window with an unknown object from his waistband, the report said.

Melgar knocked the item out of his hand and when the witness went to intervene, he realized the item Williams had been using was a firearm, the report said.

Williams grabbed the firearm, forced the driver's door open and continued to hit the victim in the face and head, the witness said, according to the report.

Melgar tried to fight him off and flee but when she got out of the car, Wiliams opened fire, shooting her in the head, the report said.

Williams fled the scene on an electric bicycle, but was identified by the witness as the person who shot Melgar, the report said.

Williams was arrested at his apartment on Tuesday and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The report said Williams has an "extensive" criminal history that includes six felony convictions.