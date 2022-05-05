Man Arrested, Large Amount of Guns and Drugs Seized in Broward Gang Investigation

A man has been arrested and a large amount of guns and drugs were seized as part of a gang investigation in Broward County, authorities said.

Brett Valley, 24, was arrested Wednesday on several charges including armed trafficking of oxycodone and the sale, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said Valley, of Oakland Park, was suspected of distributing firearms and drugs to known gang members throughout Broward.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Valley was arrested by BSO's Gang Investigations Task Force after an investigation that began earlier this year.

Detectives executing search warrants recovered three dozen firearms and drugs including oxycodone, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and other narcotics, officials said.

Photos released by BSO showed the multitude of rifles, handguns and drugs that were seized.

Valley was booked into the Broward jail, where his bond was set at $7,500, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.