Man arrested months after hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale

A man was arrested months after he allegedly hit a bicyclist while driving in Fort Lauderdale, killing him, and fled the scene.

Pedro Vasallo II, 24, is charged with failing to stop/remain at an accident involving death and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

It happened at around 6:08 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2024, when police responded to the 2000 block of W Davie Boulevard for a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Video of the scene showed a mangled bicycle and helmet discarded on the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. That person's name has not been released.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle involved had fled the scene," authorities said at the time.

An arrest warrant for Vasallo says there is probable cause that the suspect "was the driver of the [involved] 2019 silver Mercedes, he knew he was involved in a crash that resulted in a death, and he failed to remain on scene and provide identifying information and/or render aid."

More details about how authorities caught Vasallo were not immediately revealed.