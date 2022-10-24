Miami-Dade County

Man Arrested on Multiple Child Porn Charges at Miami International Airport

Baher Shehata, 27, was arrested Friday on four counts of possession of images of child pornography, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man traveling through Miami International Airport was arrested on multiple child pornography charges, authorities said.

Baher Shehata, 27, was arrested Friday on four counts of possession of images of child pornography, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Shehata was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol "in response to a CBP system referral to the tactical terrorism response team."

Shehata lives in Qatar, the report said.

Baher Shehata
Miami-Dade Corrections
Baher Shehata

During a search, officers discovered the child pornography on Shehata's phone in a folder labeled "secure folder," the report said.

The Miami-Dade Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force was notified and took over the investigation.

Shehata made an admission to detectives that was redacted from the report.

He was booked into jail and made his first appearance in court over the weekend, where he was given a $50,000 bond but remained behind bars on an immigration hold.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiMiami International Airport
