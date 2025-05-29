Man arrested on murder, attempted murder charges in double stabbing in Sunrise

A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Sunrise that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Jackson Julian Sagesse, 21, was arrested Wednesday on one count of premeditated murder and one count of attempted felony murder, Broward jail records showed.

The stabbing happened at around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at 3000 Northwest 130th Avenue, near The Retreat Sawgrass Village across the street from Amerant Bank Arena, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

Video of the scene appeared to show police presence inside a parking garage at the complex, and a witness who lives at the complex said he spotted someone dead on the ground in the parking garage before police arrived.

One person died from their injuries and the second was hospitalized. Their identities haven't been released.

Police haven't said what led to the stabbing.

Sagesse was being held without bond Thursday, Broward jail records showed.