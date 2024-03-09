Man arrested on murder charge after woman fatally stabbed in Doral: Police

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found stabbed to death at an apartment in Doral.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Northwest 25th Street and 84th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said there was a physical altercation that ended when 57-year-old Jose Ernesto Sanchez fatally stabbed 52-year-old Solange Sanchez Aguilar.

Sanchez was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't said what the relationship was between the two and haven't said what led to the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.