Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago.

Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.

Amuah, 27, was killed May 6, 2021, at an apartment in the Caoba condo building on Northeast 1st Avenue and 6th Street in downtown Miami.

According to Rana's lawyers, the victim called Rana 18 times before arriving at his apartment and began knocking on the door around 1 a.m. Rana was reportedly inside watching a movie with another woman. When he finally pried open the door, he shot Amuah in the neck. She later died at the hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rana’s attorneys claimed the shooting was self-defense.

Miami-Dade Corrections

“There was an unknown assailant on the other side of the door at his apartment banging on the door multiple times at near one in the morning," his defense attorney said in bond court. "He’s asking, 'who’s there, who’s there,' and no answer. The moment he cracks the door open to see if there’s someone hiding underneath the eye hole, the door gets kicked open, the assailant comes in and he takes one shot.”

Ultimately a judge disagreed and found probable cause.

Rana's lawyers asked for an Arthur hearing to see if he can be released on bond or certain conditions as he waits for his case to move forward.