Man Arrested With Gun Outside Miami Beach School After Crossing Guard Alerts Cop

A man who was illegally carrying a loaded gun near a Miami Beach school was arrested with the help of an eagle-eyed crossing guard, police said.

The crossing guard, who works for St. Patrick Elementary on Garden Avenue, was working Wednesday afternoon when she spotted a suspicious man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Fearing for the students' safety, the crossing guard flagged down an officer, who responded and found 34-year-old Randal Lee Richard, an arrest report said.

Richard was pacing back and forth on the sidewalk within 500 feet of the school, speaking on his cell phone in a loud tone of voice and appeared to be angry or upset, the report said.

The officer detained Richard and noticed he had a bulge in his waistband, which turned out to be a 9mm handgun, the report said.

Richard didn't have a concealed weapon permit for the gun, which was inspected by the officer and found to be fully loaded, the report said.

Richard told the officer he was on the phone with a dentist because he had a toothache, and said he was checking out the area because he was looking to move to Miami Beach, the report said.

Richard was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and trespassing in a school safety zone. Attorney information wasn't available.