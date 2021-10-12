Man Assaulted in Bizarre Encounter With Another Driver in Opa-locka

A man was beaten by another driver in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack Tuesday in Opa-locka, police said.

Gregorio Perez and his wife were on their way to pick up their granddaughter at school when they encountered a stranger along NW 27 Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

Perez says he was stopped at the intersection, headed southbound on NW 27 Avenue, when the driver of a yellow car ahead of him stepped out of his vehicle and walked toward Perez.

“He started speaking English to me, but I didn’t understand what he said,” Perez told NBC 6 in Spanish.

Perez says the man then opened up the driver's side door and started to punch him several times in the head.

In an even more bizarre move, Perez says the man then jumped on the hood of Perez’s white van and started dancing, in a sort of celebration.

Opa-locka Police set up a perimeter, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Detectives say the assault was unprovoked, adding Perez didn't know the suspect. Right now police are searching for the yellow car, possibly a Chrysler.

Perez says he’s thankful he and his wife are OK.