Opa-Locka

Man Assaulted in Bizarre Encounter With Another Driver in Opa-locka

Police say Gregorio Perez was beat up and bloodied for no apparent reason

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was beaten by another driver in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack Tuesday in Opa-locka, police said.

Gregorio Perez and his wife were on their way to pick up their granddaughter at school when they encountered a stranger along NW 27 Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Perez says he was stopped at the intersection, headed southbound on NW 27 Avenue, when the driver of a yellow car ahead of him stepped out of his vehicle and walked toward Perez.

“He started speaking English to me, but I didn’t understand what he said,” Perez told NBC 6 in Spanish.

Local

newsletters 5 hours ago

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

moms with a mic 3 hours ago

The COVID Vaccine And Kids: What Parents Need to Know | Moms With a Mic

Perez says the man then opened up the driver's side door and started to punch him several times in the head.

In an even more bizarre move, Perez says the man then jumped on the hood of Perez’s white van and started dancing, in a sort of celebration.

Opa-locka Police set up a perimeter, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Detectives say the assault was unprovoked, adding Perez didn't know the suspect. Right now police are searching for the yellow car, possibly a Chrysler.

Perez says he’s thankful he and his wife are OK.

This article tagged under:

Opa-Locka
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us