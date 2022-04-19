Man Assaults Miami Beach Officer During Arrest Attempt: Police

A late night traffic stop in Miami Beach led to two men ending up behind bars after police said one of the men tried to assault an officer.

Two officers with the Miami Beach Police Department were in the 100 block of 9th Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday when the noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from a white BMW parked nearby.

The officers approached the car and found two people sleeping inside, 32-year-old driver Cedric Hepburn and 28-year-old passenger Shering Henry.

An investigation began into the tag of the car when officers noticed drug paraphernalia in the car. Several other officers were called to the scene for a search, at which point a police report said Henry resisted and battered one of the officers.

Both Hepburn and Henry were eventually taken into custody. Police later found a semi-automatic gun under the passenger seat belonging to Henry, a convicted felon.

Henry faces several charges, including battery of an officer and resisting arrest along with carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession. Hepburn was charged with weapon possession and possession of marijuana.