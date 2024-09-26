Man attacked 72-year-old who was ‘looking at him weird' at Miami Beach bus stop: Police

A man accused of attacking an elderly man while armed with a knife as he was getting off a bus in Miami Beach said the victim was “looking at him weird” and “only spoke Spanish” so he could not understand him, an arrest report states.

Gianni Dangelo McIntosh-Jones, 26, faces battery charges after police say he confessed to the attack on the 72-year-old man, which happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an arrest report, the bus driver said she could hear McIntosh-Jones “antagonizing the victim throughout the entire ride from Miami to the point of the stop at 500 block of Alton Road.”

That’s where the victim tried to get off and the suspect followed, the arrest report states.

Gianni Dangelo McIntosh-Jones, 26

The bus driver told authorities that she could see the attack through the rearview mirror, and that at one point “saw the victim almost underneath the bus as the defendant was kicking the victim.”

Another witness said McIntosh-Jones had a knife in his hands and punched the victim multiple times, police said.

In an interview with authorities, McIntosh-Jones allegedly said while he was on the bus he noticed the victim "’looking at him weird,’ so he asked him why he was looking at him like that. The defendant stated that the victim only spoke Spanish so he could not understand him.”

Once the bus pulled up to the stop, McIntosh-Jones said the elderly man moved his leg out of the way to step off the bus.

“The defendant stated he heard the victim say, ‘Come on’ to him,” the arrest report states.

The victim was treated at the scene by Miami Beach Fire Rescue and taken to the hospital. He suffered lacerations on his lower left leg, bruising and swelling on the face and head, and abrasions to his arms, police said.

McIntosh-Jones is being held on $2,000 bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.