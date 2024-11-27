Man attacked by child's mom with ‘Rambo' knife, box cutter in Miami Gardens: Cops

A woman was arrested after police said she was armed with a "Rambo" knife and box cutter during an argument with her child's father that ended with him slashed in the neck.

Tiffany Ashlyn Gibbs, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder with a weapon, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, the incident happened Monday morning when Miami Gardens Police responded to an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon call involving Gibbs and the victim, who have been in a relationship for around nine years and have a child in common.

Miami-Dade Corrections Tiffany Ashlyn Gibbs

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The victim said he had arrived at his home to retrieve their son and he and Gibbs got into an argument.

During the argument, the man leaned into Gibbs' vehicle and Gibbs pulled out "what was described to be a Rambo serrated knife" and pointed the blade toward the victim's face, the report said.

The man said he grabbed the blade with an open hand and tried to retrieve the Rambo knife, but during the tussle he felt a burning sensation on the left side of his face and noticed a box cutter in Gibbs' hand, the report said.

His mother rushed over and got him away from Gibbs, who fled the scene in her vehicle, the report said.

Gibbs was later interviewed by investigators and denied slicing the victim near the neck/jugular, despite his injury, the report said.

Gibbs, of Opa-locka, was arrested and booked into jail. She went before Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer on Wednesday, who said it appeared she should be facing a lesser battery charge.

"It looks like an aggravated battery. She's in her car and the victim's at her window reaching in," Glazer said.

Glazer appointed Gibbs a public defender but reset the hearing for the afternoon while prosecutors got a hold of the officer involved in the case.