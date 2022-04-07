Man Attacked by Suspect, Dog at Fort Lauderdale ATM: Police

Police are searching for the man caught on camera with his dog attacking another man at a Fort Lauderdale ATM in March.

Fort Lauderdale Police released surveillance video of the incident, which took place March 2nd just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 62nd Street.

In the video, the 68-year-old victim is seen at the ATM when the suspect approaches and punches the victim in the face. After the victim fell to the ground, police said the suspect ordered his dog to attack him while he punched the victim over a dozen more times and kicked him.

The suspect later fled the scene with an unknown woman in a white vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing no shirt and black pants in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.