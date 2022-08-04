Man Attacked in Hollywood Beach Over Bathroom Line: Police

Hollywood Police released violent video of three people attacking a man who was already on the ground in Hollywood Beach.

According to the police, the victim was kicked and punched repeatedly by two men and a woman over cutting a bathroom line.

Cell phone video shows a man in red shorts kicking the victim in his face and knocking his head to the ground. Police said it happened in June near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk.

Investigators said the victim and his wife were in line waiting to use the public bathroom when two couples cut the line. After the two couples cut the line that's when the arguing started, leading to a fight.

People passing by take notice and start cursing at the attackers, according to police.

Police released images of the men, suspect one is bald, wearing a white tank top and red shorts. Suspect two has medium-dark colored hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

The video also shows a woman also kicking the victim but the police did not release any information about her.

The victim's current condition is unknown and police are asking anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

