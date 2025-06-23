Man attacked stranger with knife outside Kendall Taco Bell: Police

A man was arrested for attacking a stranger outside a Taco Bell in Kendall Saturday night, police said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said a man was washing his car in the parking lot of the restaurant when the attack happened.

Luis Gonzalez, 34, approached the victim from behind in the parking lot and cut him with the knife, according to police.

The incident happened at the Taco Bell on 152nd street and 137th avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

During the attack, Gonzalez grabbed the victim by his chin, turned his neck, and cut him with a knife, the arrest report said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim called police and told deputies in which direction the suspect fled.

Some time later, deputies found Gonzalez, arrested him and seized a red knife in his right short pocket, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said the two did not know each other and never had contact with each other until the incident on Saturday.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Hospital with injuries to his neck.

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.