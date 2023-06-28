Man attacked woman in violent armed home invasion in Coconut Grove: Police

A man accused of violently attacking a woman inside her Coconut Grove apartment during an armed home invasion is facing charges in several other burglary cases, police said.

Bennie Tavaris Rhaney Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of armed burglary with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery causing serious personal injury, and armed home invasion robbery in the Coconut Grove incident, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Bennie Tavaris Rhaney Jr.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on June 21 at the woman's apartment in the 3300 block of Virginia Street.

According to an arrest report, the woman said she was sleeping in her bedroom when she was woken up by a noise in her kitchen.

She went to the kitchen area and was confronted by a man, Rhaney, who had a firearm and demanded money, the report said.

The woman said she didn't have any money and started to back away with her hands up as her dog started barking, and Rhaney told her to make her dog shut up, the report said.

Rhaney then kicked the woman in the face several times, causing a cut to her nose, the report said.

Rhaney started going through her belongings and told her if she didn't have any money, she'd have to perform a sex act on him, the report said. She started screaming and Rhaney fled, the report said.

The victim was able to flee to her neighbor's apartment and call police.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and were able to determine Rhaney had arrived at the woman's apartment from his home on Thomas Avenue, the report said.

Rhaney was later taken into custody and police recovered a firearm in his bedroom, the report said.

Police booked Rhaney into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Jail records show Rhaney is facing burglary charges in six other cases, along with multiple grand theft charges.