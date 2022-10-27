Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete.

Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."

The victim, who was not identified, suffered lacerations to his arms and back and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not say what charges the suspect may face as an investigation continues.