Man Attacks Victim, Shoots at Others Near Pembroke Pines Gas Station: Police

Police are investigating an incident from Wednesday night where a man was allegedly attacked and shot at outside of a Pembroke Pines gas station.

Pembroke Pines Police said the attack took place just before 7:30 p.m. near the Wawa gas station located at the corner of Pembroke Road and South Hiatus Road.

According to a report, the victim and suspect were walking when the suspect attacked the victim, kicking him and later pointing a gun at him. The suspect fired one shot toward other people in the area before fleeing the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered a minor injury to his leg and refused treatment. Police are still looking for the suspect after searching for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.