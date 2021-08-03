Teen Arrested in Attempted Burglary, Suspected in Attempted Sex Assault of Child in Cooper City: BSO

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a 16-year-old suspected of attempted burglaries and the attempted sexual assault of a child inside a Cooper City community.

Surveillance video released by BSO showed the teen walking around the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes Community, where authorities said he attempted several home burglaries in the community.

Courtesy Broward Sheriff's Office

Investigators said during one of the attempted burglaries just before 5 a.m. Monday, he attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old child.

“I walk around the neighborhood even through the back when it’s really dark out, but I always feel safe,” said Orby Campillo, who has lived in the community for two years. "That kind of scares me a little bit."

Investigators were able to positively identify the 16-year-old male from the surveillance video, officials said.

Detectives learned the teen was returning home early Tuesday morning and he was arrested just after 2:30 a.m., BSO officials said.

The teen faces one count of attempted armed burglary of a dwelling, but more charges are possible, officials said.