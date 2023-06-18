Man attempts to kidnap three-year-old in Oakland Park, Broward Sheriff's on the lookout

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit are looking for Phillip J. Pepe, Jr. after stealing a car with a three-year-old child inside.

According to detectives, just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, deputies arrived to an IHOP located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. over reports of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old boy inside.

A woman was leaving the restaurant when she realized her vehicle with her child inside were nowhere to be found. A few minutes later, deputies were able to find the vehicle, with the child unharmed at 1901 N.W. 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, according to the report.

K-9 units and police helicopters were sent to help search the area, but the suspect abandoned the vehicle and evaded police.

Authorities identified the suspect as Phillip J. Pepe Jr., 33, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts and has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Anyone with information on Pepe's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Michael Sgro at 954-321-4256 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.