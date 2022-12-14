Miami

Man Barricaded in Apartment Building After Shooting Involving Officer in NE Miami

Officers are at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue

A investigation involving a police shooting is underway Wednesday morning at a scene that has a man barricaded inside the building.

Officers are at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue. SWAT team units were also called to the scene.

Miami Police said just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene about a person brandishing a firearm in the lobby. Officers tried to make contact with the man and two of them fired their weapons.

The man, whose identity was not released, barricaded themselves in one of the rooms. The building was evacuated as officers continue working to negotiate an end.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as N. Miami Avenue and Northeast 2nd Avenue are closed at 36th Street due to the investigation.

