Miramar

Man barricaded in Miramar home after domestic incident

Officers responded to a domestic battery call early Wednesday morning.

By NBC6

SWAT at Miramar home
NBC6

SWAT team members were called out to a Miramar home Wednesday morning following reports of a man barricaded inside.

Miramar police officers initially responded to the home along southwest 32nd Street after receiving a call involving alleged domestic battery.

The victim reportedly managed to leave the home, but in an unknown condition -- while a young child remained inside, according to a reporter with our sister station, T51.

Police say the suspect had a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home.

The SWAT team later arrived, according to Miramar police.

The T51 reporter says the SWAT standoff ended shortly after 9:00 a.m. -- as the man was taken into custody and the child was okay.

This article tagged under:

MiramarSWATbarricaded suspect
